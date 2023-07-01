Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Didn't Date For Years After They First Met

Back in the late '90s/early-2000s, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were one of Hollywood's golden couples. The A-listers dated for two years before marrying in 2000 and divorcing in 2005. Almost two decades later, they had a much-hyped reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards, where the exes embraced and congratulated each other. Pitt also sparked speculation he still had feelings for Aniston by clutching her hand as she walked away, showing that even after all this time they still have the ability to fuel rumors.

However, going back 30 or so years, it wasn't love at first sight for the actors. Aniston and Pitt actually met for the first time in 1994 through their managers, but nothing much came of it. Aniston would go on to remember how she felt about Pitt in a 2001 Rolling Stone interview, calling him "a sweet guy from Missouri." At this time, Pitt was dating Gwyneth Paltrow, whereas Aniston started seeing Tate Donovan in 1995. Still, the pair obviously didn't hit it off that well, since they didn't meet again for another four years.