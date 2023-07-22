Prince George's Previous Birthday Gifts Aren't Ones You'd Find On An Average Child's Wish List

Turning double digits is exciting enough for any child, but when you're the future King of England, it means you're that much closer to the throne than you were the year before. William and Catherine, Prince and Princess of Wales, reportedly had big plans for Prince George's milestone 10th birthday on July 22, 2023. It's said they had a celebration at home for family and friends, including ones from George's school. (It's likely everyone in his class was invited; snubbing a child would be a horribly gauche thing for the royal family to do.) Kate Middleton has said she stays up late making all of her children's birthday cakes with "ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing" (per E! News), and it's rather delightful to think of the princess opening boxes of Duncan Hines at 10 p.m.

But hard as the Waleses may try to appear like relatable everyday folks, they can't escape their elite status, particularly where special occasions are concerned. Over the years, the young heir has received hundreds of lavish gifts from family members and foreign dignitaries; He got over 750 presents in 2015 alone. Some of them have been both dazzling and child-pleasing: According to The U.S. Sun, for George's first birthday, then-Prince Charles gifted him a playhouse that was reportedly installed at his own property. He also received a handcrafted rocking horse from then-president Barack Obama. But some of the other items gifted to George aren't ones you'd find on the shelves of Toys 'R' Us.