William And Kate Reportedly Have Big Plans For Prince George's Milestone 10th Birthday
When Queen Elizabeth II died, in September 2022, her great-grandson Prince George automatically became second in line to the throne. And George's royal future is reportedly slowly sinking in as he gets older — someday he will become king. However, George isn't being raised like previous monarchs, thanks to his mom Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who is making sure that her children get plenty of family time and a chance to be normal kids as much as they can.
This generally doesn't involve things like sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon or carrying the king's robes at the coronation, which are both things that George has done. But one important element of being a kid, royal or not, is celebrating your birthday. George's 10th birthday is on July 22, 2023, and his family is getting ready to party in style.
Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl spoke with ET about what plans the Prince and Princess of Wales have in the works for their son's big day. Unsurprisingly, George's birthday is going to be all about celebrating with close family and friends, without being over-the-top and extravagant.
Prince George's 10th birthday will feature a cake lovingly baked by his mom
Hitting double digits is a major milestone, and Prince George is a part of one of the world's most well-known families and a future king. However, his 10th birthday party is apparently going to be a relatively low-key event. "A lavish party, where there's a huge expense, is just not William and Kate's style," royal expert Katie Nicholl clarified to ET. The party will be held on his actual birthday, likely at home, and "there's going to be something of a football theme involved in the celebrations," Nicholl said.
The guest list for the party will include Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, naturally, along with George's school friends. Kate will be the one baking a cake for her son's birthday; it's been a tradition for her to do so, and it's one that she takes very seriously. "I love making the [birthday] cake," she shared on "Mary Berry's A Berry Royal Christmas" in 2021. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it," (via E! News).
While it's unlikely that there will be any public photos of the birthday party, Kate might release some portraits in honor of George's birthday. The princess loves photography, and her pictures of her kids for their birthdays have always been beautiful, so hopefully we get some for his big day too!