William And Kate Reportedly Have Big Plans For Prince George's Milestone 10th Birthday

When Queen Elizabeth II died, in September 2022, her great-grandson Prince George automatically became second in line to the throne. And George's royal future is reportedly slowly sinking in as he gets older — someday he will become king. However, George isn't being raised like previous monarchs, thanks to his mom Catherine, the Princess of Wales, who is making sure that her children get plenty of family time and a chance to be normal kids as much as they can.

This generally doesn't involve things like sitting in the Royal Box at Wimbledon or carrying the king's robes at the coronation, which are both things that George has done. But one important element of being a kid, royal or not, is celebrating your birthday. George's 10th birthday is on July 22, 2023, and his family is getting ready to party in style.

Royal expert and author Katie Nicholl spoke with ET about what plans the Prince and Princess of Wales have in the works for their son's big day. Unsurprisingly, George's birthday is going to be all about celebrating with close family and friends, without being over-the-top and extravagant.