How Long Has It Been Since The Gosselin Siblings Spoke To Brother Collin?

Kate Gosselin and her ex-husband Jon Gosselin ended their marriage in 2009 and had to separate their lives with eight kids in tow. It didn't take long for things to get messy, and soon, the former couple was battling it out for custody. In 2018, Jon went to court to fight for two of his kids, Collin Gosselin and Hannah Gosselin, both of whom had been living with him and wanted to continue doing so. According to Us Weekly, Kate didn't show up in court and Jon was awarded full custody. Now that all eight kids are 18, Jon is able to breathe a sigh of relief. "It's a very freeing feeling to not have to worry about lawsuits from Kate and really opens the door for me to reach out to my other children. I truly hope for the best," he told Us Weekly in May 2023.

A month later, Hannah and Collin graduated from high school and have been looking forward to the next chapter in their lives. But while Hannah still keeps in touch with her other brothers and sisters, Collin doesn't have any contact with his other siblings at all. In the new Vice documentary, "The Dark Side of the 2000s," Collin revealed that he hasn't talked to Aaden, Leah, Joel, Alexis, Mady, or Cara since 2016 — and he believes that his mother is to blame.