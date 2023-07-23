General Hospital And One Life To Live Alum Kristen Alderson Is Engaged After Dreamy Proposal
Former soap star Kristen Alderson has much to celebrate these days. Her boyfriend, Taylor Crousore, popped the question on July 15, and the ecstatic actress happily agreed to marry him. Crousore later shared photos of the proposal on Instagram, writing in the caption of the post, "When I had my first date with @krisalderson on this pier, from the moment we first sat on that bench and kissed, I knew I was going to ask her to marry me." He revealed that he respectfully waited two years to ask her instead of declaring his love for her on their first date, so it wouldn't seem weird. He also extolled the qualities that he admires in her, including her "love, kindness, optimism, strength, goofiness, and passion."
Alderson became a fan favorite after playing Starr Manning on "One Life to Live" from 1998 to 2012. When that soap was canceled, her character was moved over to "General Hospital," but due to a legal dispute between ABC and Prospect Park about who owned the characters, Starr was written out and Alderson went on to play a different character named Kiki Jerome, another beloved role. She also created a wildly popular Twitch gaming channel with Crousore called "KnT Games."
Alderson was just as keen as her new fiance to share the news of their engagement on social media, writing, "We're ENGAGED!!! On Saturday, July 15th, 2023 (MY NEW "BEST DAY EVER"), Taylor took me to the place we had our first date & asked me to MARRY HIM!"
Alserson looks forward to a life with Crousore
Taylor Crousore had his and Kristen Alderson's friend, all-around media maestro Michael D'Angora, secretly photograph his proposal so the couple could remember the special day. Alderson's Instagram post continued, explaining, "Two years ago on July 18th, 2021, Taylor and I met up for the first time ON THIS PIER [Pier 84 at New York City's Hudson River Park] after falling for each other virtually for a month 1/2 prior. We were both so nervous but SO hopeful that we would be just as big of a match in person as we felt we were over the 800+ videos we had sent to each other back & forth. And lucky for us, after sharing our first kiss on that pier, we knew [we] were a match." She further explained how she had no idea how wonderful that two-year period would be, and expressed her love for Crousore.
Alderson's former "General Hospital" TV mother, Maura West (Ava Jerome), responded, "Love!!! Congratulations!!" Many other soap stars including Bradford Anderson (Spinelli, "GH"), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea, "The Young and the Restless"), and Bryton James (Devon, "Y&R"), also sent their congratulations. If popping the question and having the moment photographed wasn't enough of a surprise, Crousore also had an engagement party prepared with family and friends in attendance. Alderson couldn't contain her happiness, writing, "I've never cried so many happy tears in one night," remarking that she's looking forward to a long, blissful life with Crousore.