General Hospital And One Life To Live Alum Kristen Alderson Is Engaged After Dreamy Proposal

Former soap star Kristen Alderson has much to celebrate these days. Her boyfriend, Taylor Crousore, popped the question on July 15, and the ecstatic actress happily agreed to marry him. Crousore later shared photos of the proposal on Instagram, writing in the caption of the post, "When I had my first date with @krisalderson on this pier, from the moment we first sat on that bench and kissed, I knew I was going to ask her to marry me." He revealed that he respectfully waited two years to ask her instead of declaring his love for her on their first date, so it wouldn't seem weird. He also extolled the qualities that he admires in her, including her "love, kindness, optimism, strength, goofiness, and passion."

Alderson became a fan favorite after playing Starr Manning on "One Life to Live" from 1998 to 2012. When that soap was canceled, her character was moved over to "General Hospital," but due to a legal dispute between ABC and Prospect Park about who owned the characters, Starr was written out and Alderson went on to play a different character named Kiki Jerome, another beloved role. She also created a wildly popular Twitch gaming channel with Crousore called "KnT Games."

Alderson was just as keen as her new fiance to share the news of their engagement on social media, writing, "We're ENGAGED!!! On Saturday, July 15th, 2023 (MY NEW "BEST DAY EVER"), Taylor took me to the place we had our first date & asked me to MARRY HIM!"