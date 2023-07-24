Al Roker's Son Nicholas Albert Lives A Pretty Normal Life

What makes Nick's many accolades so momentous are the many hurdles he overcame in the process. His parents have been vocal about Nick being a special needs child. In a 2019 chat with Guideposts Magazine, Al Roker shared that his son was autistic and also likely had obsessive-compulsive disorder. Roker credited taekwondo with helping Nicki balance his OCD.

"In tae kwon do, you have to master systematic sequences of moves to progress to the next level. Turned out that all those repetitive drills were just the thing for Nick. Where his OCD nature can be a drawback in some situations, it was a strength here," Roker shared with the outlet.

Despite the many terms specialists used to describe their youngest child, Roker and his wife, Deborah Roberts, never gave up on Nick. He underwent years of therapy and was enrolled in a school for students with learning and developmental issues. There, he found community in other children like himself.

Today, Nick is a college student, something Roker and Roberts have documented online. He began his higher education in August 2022, though the exact school he is at remains a secret to protect Nick's privacy. Still, they remain a close bunch, gathering to celebrate his 21st birthday at The Polo Bar in New York City. Roker posted a touching photo of the group, with Nick showcasing that bright smile, which has captured the hearts of many.