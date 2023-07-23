The Advice Clifton Powell Gave His Son About Dating Sasha Obama

Since his emergence in the film scene in the early '90s, actor Clifton Powell has been well known for his serious and comedic roles. His illustrious resume includes parts in "Deep Cover," "Dead Presidents," and his hilarious depiction of Pinky in 2002's "Friday After Next." That role has remained so idolized that Powell recently launched a YouTube series based on the festive character. While Powell has been a known entertainment figure for years, his son, Clifton Powell Jr., is just now making a name for himself and not just for his own movie profession. The young man has been romantically linked to White House royalty, Sasha Obama, who has been afforded a lavish lifestyle, thanks to her political parents.

An accomplished commercial director, the younger Powell Jr. has directed campaigns for Dr. Martens, Apple Music, and Mountain Dew, to name a few. His career behind the lens kicked into high gear after completing his stint at the University of California, Santa Barbara. In 2022, Sasha transferred to the University of Southern California, which is reportedly how the couple met. While both parties have kept their relationship mainly out of the public eye, it was Powell Jr.'s dad who confirmed the news and has even advised the upcoming producer on how to be a perfect gentleman to the former First Daughter.