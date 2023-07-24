Signs Tiffany Trump Is Following In Big Sister Ivanka's Footsteps

What we know about Donald Trump's relationship with his kids is that they tend to be complicated. As the only child of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, Tiffany has often been forgotten, and seemingly left out of the spotlight that Ivanka always occupied. However, Ivanka's recent retreat from the public eye has left her position ripe for the taking, and Tiffany has been rising to the occasion.

Tiffany attended her father's alma mater, the University of Pennsylvania, as an undergraduate. Though his connections may have played a role in her admittance, her now-glamorous lifestyle has less to do with him and more to do with her big sister. Though Tiffany's now got a law degree under her belt, it's hard to deny Ivanka's involvement.

Ivanka took her under her wing, showing her sister her former Manhattan socialite lifestyle. Not only that but Tiffany's growing involvement in politics can also be attributed to Ivanka's guidance.