What We Know About Donald Trump's Relationship With His Kids

Donald Trump has kept himself busy since exiting the White House in 2020. With the news of his re-election campaign, becoming the first-ever former president to be indicted on criminal charges, and his ongoing feud with Florida governor Ron DeSantis, Trump seems to have quite a bit on his plate. With all the fires Trump is putting out recently, he might not have much time left to spend with his five children.

Donald Trump has five children altogether: Three with his first wife, Ivana Trump, one with his second wife Marla Maples, and his youngest with his current wife Melania Trump. Unsurprisingly, the Trump kids live insanely lavish lives, but does all that wealth and time in the spotlight make for a great relationship with their father? Given the constant controversy that has swirled around Donald Trump and his children, including multiple lawsuits investigating alleged fraud committed by the Trump Organization, it's easy to assume that their relationship may have been rocky in recent years. According to the Trump children themselves, they have fond memories of their father during childhood.

Eric Trump, the former president's second son, admitted that their father did his best to protect their privacy while growing up. Eric told People, "...he's always had thousands of cameras on him and yet we were raised as normal kids, or at least as normal as you could be raised under the circumstances." But as adults, each one of Trump's kids has a distinctly different relationship with their famous father.