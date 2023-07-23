What To Know About Kelly Osbourne's Boyfriend, Sid Wilson

It's rare for viewers of a TV show to grow up with a celebrity themselves, lets say, from young adolescent to newly declared mother. Kelly Osbourne, daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, is a true example of this. She has graced television screens in famous eclectic fashion, most famously as a contestant in "Dancing with the Stars" Season 9, but also in "The Osbournes," a reality TV series that chronicled the lives of the Osbourne family. It was these formative years as a teen where we caught a glimpse of Kelly's unfiltered, raw, and sparking personality, perhaps inducting her among Hollywood's most down-to-earth celebrities. Soon, America also grew familiar not only with Osbourne's personality, but also with her reported drug addiction and rotating relationships.

Luckily, Kelly has had a successful career and public life after the show ended and post attending rehab (twice). In fact, Kelly Osbourne has had a stunning transformation, living a sober, conscientious lifestyle while also reporting on "E! Live From the Red Carpet" from 2011 to 2015. Presently, Kelly recently hit another new milestone in life at the end of 2022: motherhood, with boyfriend Sid Wilson of the band Slipknot. Though the couple began dating in 2022, they actually have known each other for the past 20 years, according to People. So, with so much history to unpack, curiosity is growing more fervent, making us ask the question: What do we need to know about Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend, Sid Wilson?