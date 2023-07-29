Jessica Simpson's Biggest Plastic Surgery Regrets

Jessica Simpson is one of the few celebrities who doesn't deny having work done. The 43-year-old singer admitted to having lip fillers in 2006, two tummy tucks in 2015, and a non-surgical facelift in 2022, but her fans suspect she did more than that. In 2021, the Texas native got a lot of backlash after sharing a photo of herself and her family on Instagram. "Jessica Simpson does not look like her," someone commented. "Botched much? Girl, you look way too plastic," said another user.

The pressure to look young and beautiful is real, especially among Hollywood stars. Simpson might have had more work done than she admits, but she still maintains a natural look. "It's hard to not see your flaws first, [but] I think that, as a society, things are changing. And that's great because every body is being celebrated," the superstar told PEOPLE. In fact, Simpson threw away her scale for good on her journey to self-acceptance.

However, things haven't always been this way. In her younger years, the "Blonde Ambition" actress resorted to plastic surgery to hide her imperfections, a decision she regrets to this day.