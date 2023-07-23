What We Know About Kirk Cameron's Wife, Chelsea Noble

If you grew up with 1980s sitcoms or are an avid watcher of the Trinity Broadcasting Network, you've most likely heard of Kirk Cameron. Cameron became a household name when he played the rebellious teenage son on "Growing Pains." However, to many of his fans, he seemed to fall off the face of the planet after the show ended. Cameron's move away from mainstream culture seems to have been deliberate, as he began to focus his energy on delivering faith-based productions.

He's not alone in his new acting endeavors; right beside him is his wife, Chelsea Noble. Although she may not be in the news as much as her husband, Noble boasts some impressive acting credits of her own.

True fans of TV will probably recognize Noble as Samantha, a love interest of Uncle Jesse's from "Full House." She also had another role in a hugely popular TV show of that time. "Seinfeld," arguably one of the best sitcoms of the decade, featured an episode in which Noble plays as Danielle, a cheerful, happy-go-lucky woman looking for her boyfriend, Neil. In the episode "The English Patient," Danielle mistakes George as her boyfriend. George — in typical fashion — gets obsessed with one-upping the mystery boyfriend that looks so much like him. The ensuing rivalry between Neil and George to win Danielle's heart gives us one of the best "Seinfeld" bits out there.