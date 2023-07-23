Tori Spelling's Dad Was The Reason Her 90210 Character Stayed A Virgin For So Long

Tori Spelling didn't have a normal upbringing. As the daughter of TV mogul Aaron Spelling, Tori's childhood was anything but modest thanks to her father's producing credits on shows like "Charlie's Angels," "Melrose Place," "Dynasty," and the show that made Tori famous, "Beverly Hills, 90210." Tori admits that she landed the role of Donna Martin in the teen drama due to her father, per Good Morning America. However, she also revealed that her character's biggest storyline — the decision about when to lose her virginity — was influenced by her famous dad, too.

"I was born into a Hollywood family, and I think my dad being as huge as he was as a producer — he was so grounded and so humble and so kind," Spelling told Fox News following the death of her father. "He was my dad, but my mentor in life and seeing how he handled people and how genuine and how much he loved his fans and just anybody," she added. "He never changed. I think that kind of transitioned onto me. That's what I saw. That's what I learned."

While Aaron may have been busy and powerful during Tori's childhood and young adult life, he still tried to do all that he could to protect his daughter, which included having a say about her "90210" character's storylines.