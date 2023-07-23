How The Sister Wives Reacted To Christine's Engagement News

Engagement is more than just a formal announcement of impending nuptials; it represents a heartfelt declaration of love and unwavering commitment. It is the moment when two hearts decide to embark on a lifelong journey together. While it's a great milestone for the couple as they begin a new chapter of their lives together, engagement news can bring out a mixed reaction from family and friends. Some may revel in delight and excitement, while others might experience surprise, contemplation, or even disapproval.

Such was the case when "Sister Wives'" Christine Brown announced that she got engaged to David Woolley in April 2023. The announcement was done through Christine's Instagram post and she wrote, "We're engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I'm so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

Although Woolley can now call Christine his fiancée, the happy news of the couple resulted in an array of responses from the people around her. Her family and sisters for more than a decade didn't have the best reaction when she announced that she's getting married to Woolley. The U.S. Sun reported that the delightful news of Christine was met with confusion and daze among her fellow "Sister Wives" stars. Kody Brown together with Robyn Brown, as well as Meri Brown were reportedly dismayed upon hearing the news as they felt "blindsided" by it.