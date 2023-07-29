What Kody Brown's First Time Meeting Janelle Was Like

The long-running reality TV series "Sister Wives" has captivated viewers with its portrayal of the unique and often misunderstood lifestyle of polygamous families. The TLC show follows the lives of the Brown family, which consists of patriarch Kody Brown and his four wives; Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown. Kody has a very different relationship with each of them. In fact, fans think Robyn is his favorite wife with the way he treats her.

When the series premiered in 2010, Kody already had four wives. And for decades, fans watched the patriarch happily living his polygamous life. While the family has been practicing for decades now, there was a time in the past when Kody lived in monogamy with his first wife, Meri. The dynamics of their marriage only turned polygamous after the father of 18 married Janelle. Their love story began most unexpectedly.

Janelle confessed that when she met Kody, she immediately felt different. In a bio she wrote for the show, Janelle noted, "I met Kody in the fall of 1989, even though he may not remember it. When he walked into the room, I looked at him and had that feeling of remembering something I had forgotten. It was a singular experience," (via InTouch Weekly).