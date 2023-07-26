A Look Back At Sarah Palin's Twitter Drama With Azealia Banks

The year was 2016, and political tensions were high as reality star Donald Trump was gunning for the presidential seat. His bid for the White House attracted support from plenty of fellow Republicans, including former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin. She endorsed Trump passionately on the campaign trail, which earned Palin several enemies, including the unlikely yet reliably outspoken Azealia Banks.

The "Luxury" performer did not mince words when voicing her disdain for Palin, launching into a disturbing Twitter rant that is still being talked about today. Banks went off in a barrage of tweets in response to a satirical article that made its rounds across social media. In the sarcastic writing published on a site called Newslo, now known as ​​Politicops, Palin's stance on the African slave trade was twisted in a way that painted her as being extremely racially insensitive.

Though the website is known for spoofing articles, Banks apparently took their write-up at face value, taking aim at Palin in a viral online attack. And the former governor didn't take it lying down.