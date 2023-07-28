The One Piece Of Advice Below Deck's Captain Lee Left For His Successor

Fans of Bravo's long-running reality series "Below Deck" were shocked when the network announced in February 2023 that the fan-favorite Captain Lee Rosbach, who'd been leading the show since its first season in 2013, would not be returning for Season 11. Instead, Captain Kerry Titheradge from "Below Deck Adventure" was invited on board as his replacement.

Captain Kerry became part of the "Below Deck" family in 2022, but he has decades of yachting experience. While avid watchers of the reality show may worry about its uncertain fate amid the switch-up at the helm, some advice that Captain Lee shared with Titheradge before he first joined the franchise may be just what the new captain needs to succeed in this unexpected position.

Rosbach encouraged the newbie to simply be his authentic self and audiences would be won over. While Captain Lee offered this advice before he departed the "Below Deck" family, this pearl of wisdom is still just as — if not more! — important for Captain Kerry to follow today.