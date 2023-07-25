What Happened To KIN Apparel After Shark Tank?

When KIN Apparel founder Philomina Kane walked into the "Shark Tank" in Season 13, she had one goal: combining functional fashion with inclusive hair care. She ended up walking out of the tank in tears, but luckily, they turned out to be tears of joy over landing a deal with two "Shark Tank" investors, Lori Greiner and Emma Grede.

Kane founded KIN Apparel after realizing that the stress of studying ecological biology at Princeton University was causing her hair to fall out. To save her hair from further damage, she started wrapping her natural hair in silk scarves before wearing cotton hoodies because of the drying, damaging nature of the hoodie's material. This inspired her to create her inclusive line of silk-lined hoodies, silk pillowcases, and more.

Kane's pitch was emotional, ranging from bubbly excitement to fighting back tears — something Barbara Corcoran described as "chaotic poetry in motion" (via YouTube). And while her pitch wasn't enough to wow Corcoran, Mark Cuban, or Kevin O'Leary, Kane was able to walk away from the tank with a huge business opportunity.