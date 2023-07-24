What Happened To Lion Latch After Shark Tank?

Fans of Shark Tank know that Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary is perhaps the hardest Shark to snag a deal with. Well, what happens when you joke about his listening skills on national television? Entrepreneur Lerin Lockwood was willing to test it out.

The Texas native founded Lion Latch in 2015. When it comes to valuables, there seems to be no concrete solution to avoid losing your jewelry. The gym teacher created Lion Latch after she lost a diamond from her engagement ring while playing softball, and she used this experience in her pitch. Lockwood quickly realized that there weren't similar products on the market for storing jewelry on the go.

The Lion Latch is unique: Instead of a screw-on lid, the container has a carabiner ring that locks the top closed and attaches to keychains. Lockwood originally 3-D printed the product for herself and other teachers, but once the demand grew outside of the classroom, she looked towards manufacturing. The design is also patented, making her product a one-of-its-kind on the market (per Shark Tank Blog).

Appearing on a Season 13 episode in 2021, Lockwood proposed a deal with the Sharks to meet the high demand for Lion Latch. She had already quit her full-time teaching job to devote herself to the company, but it wasn't enough. While she may have walked away from the show without a deal, it's clear that the mompreneur had what investor Barbara Corcoran looks for in candidates, as she gave Lockwood some high praise.