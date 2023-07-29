Body Language Reveals Which Royals Are Really Close
As much as members of the royal family try to keep a level-headed approach to just about everything, we know there are some royals who get along better with each other than with others. For instance, it doesn't take a royal expert to know that Prince Harry and Camilla, Queen Consort, do not see eye-to-eye. Not only did Camilla marry Harry's father within the guise and fallout of their affair and Princess Diana's death, but the Duke of Sussex opened up about his stepmother in his expository book, "Spare," and didn't hold anything back.
"I had complex feelings about gaining a step parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," Harry wrote in his book (via Time), alluding to Camilla's efforts to rebrand herself in the wake of Diana's death. "In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?"
Clearly, there is no love lost between these two, but some royals, surprisingly, do get along with one another. While many more recent royal relationships have had their fair share of drama, others have proven fruitful and even beneficial. While the royals typically keep a tight lip when it comes to sharing anything personal about themselves, their body language speaks volumes.
Charles' dynamic with Louis shows just how much he loves being a grandfather
There's nothing quite like a grandfather's bond with his grandchildren, and we're starting off with one of the sweetest examples of body language shared between two royals. Ever since he came onto the royal scene, little Prince Louis has stolen the show. From hilarious facial expressions to his rambunctious spirit, the youngest child of Prince William and Princess Catherine definitely marches to the beat of his one drum. While he's been a bit naughty during public events, it was clear from his shared body language with King Charles III during a joint appearance that the two share an incredibly close bond.
Amid Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration, Louis joined his parents, siblings, and grandparents at a concert. Asking his mother if he could go sit with Grandpa, Louis ran down the aisle of the concert hall and promptly sat on Charles' lap. The now-monarch put his head on Louis' shoulder, and the two couldn't have looked more at ease in each other's company.
"How utterly charming that was," an insider told People of the two after the photos went viral. "When you consider that he has been said to be a remote parent, to see him do that was charming." The source added that while William and Catherine's children spend quite a lot of time with her parents, "It was lovely to see his other grandfather enjoying time with him too."
Sophie and Edward have a unique royal marriage and bond
Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip had four children, and three of them got divorced. This may not sound like a big deal, but for an institution that has looked down upon divorce for generations, the legal separations of King Charles III, Princess Anne, and Prince Andrew leave their youngest sibling, Prince Edward, in a league of his own. Edward married Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and the couple went on to have two children together. Their marriage has remained steadfast in the public eye, and body language expert Judi James told Express that their union is the result of a give and take.
"It's interesting to see how much Sophie's body language changes as she role-swaps from wife to front-line royal in her own right. On solo events Sophie tends to look rather relaxed, energetic and keen and very much the royal poster girl for female equality. She is openly, actively sociable, using very inclusive body language to suggest a strong trait of leadership," James asserted, before noting that Sophie regularly is engaged in conversation when representing the monarchy on an official visit.
However, when she is making a joint appearance with Edward, James pointed out that Sophie takes a step back. The duchess seemingly appears to "notch down the charisma" to "avoid eclipsing [Edward]," allowing the prince to shine. Clearly, their dynamic has worked given that they're the only royal marriage of Elizabeth's children that hasn't ended in divorce.
Harry and Eugenie have a tight bond amid all the royal drama
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their Netflix documentary series, a new perspective on Harry's relationship with Princess Eugenie came to light. The cousins have always been close, but the behind-the-scenes look proved just how unified they became. Eugenie was seen partying with Harry and Meghan at Halloween before their relationship went public, and was captured visiting them in California. Clearly, Harry's falling out with his brother and father has not influenced Eugenie, and commenting on their dynamic was body language expert Judi James.
"Eugenie has always been a royal Harry would seem to gravitate to during public events and his way of studying her face while he aired his sense of humor suggested that, although Eugenie has always tended to have a very regal bearing, she found him funny, while he loved making her laugh," James explained to Express, noting that Eugenie and her husband were supportive of Harry and Meghan moving.
"When Harry and Meghan moved to the U.S. it was Eugenie who was seen visiting her cousin in a very emphatic message of loyalty and support," James asserted. "Eugenie also seems to have a strong friendship with Meghan, too ... Photos taken at a Halloween party show the two women dressed up in costume and clearly having a great time posing for selfies and laughing together to suggest the kind of fun, warm relationship Meghan missed out on from some of Harry's other relatives."
Anne and Zara are very different, but share a tight relationship
Princess Anne — regularly referred to as the hardest working royal — embodies the stiff upper lip approach like none other. Her dedication to the crown and her public stoicism is legendary these days, making her daughter Zara Tindall's bubbly personality incredibly contrasting. While the mother and daughter are very different in terms of the public face they show the world, body language expert Judi James noted for Express that they share a tight relationship centered around common interests and dedication.
"Zara and her mother Anne share some body language traits that suggest complete, like-minded synchronicity but others that can make them look like polar opposites," James inferred, before shifting her focus to both Zara and Anne's successful equestrian careers. "Both have had formidable success as riders and when they are competing in or enjoying equestrian events there are signals of mutual respect and shared passion. They look relaxed together at the races or polo, when their body language together shows the highest instances of mirroring and friendship."
Noting that Anne no doubt gained her measured approach to royal life from her own parents, James said of the mother-daughter duo: "[Anne] appears to have passed down a slightly different version of the same trait to Zara. Unlike some of the other royals, Zara is never seen showing signs of self-pity or anxiety."
Catherine and Sophie share a very close bond
Princess Catherine might be the Princess of Wales these days, but back when she joined the royal family, she was the young Duchess of Cambridge who was walking a fairly unfamiliar path. Helping her along the way, however, was Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and the two have formed an incredibly close bond over the years. Commenting on their dynamic for Express was body language expert Judi James, who noted that while they have a decade in between their ages, the two women have bonded over their shared duties to the crown, their public roles, and their senses of humor.
"Sophie and Kate communicate in a very engaged and friendly way. [In one photo] Sophie actually leans across to speak to Kate and her eye expressions form a powerful tie-sign that suggests keen engagement and a very close relationship," James analyzed. "There [are] several signs of mirroring between Sophie and Kate's body language suggesting quiet rapport and like-mindedness."
Since Sophie had to find her own footing as a royal when she married Prince Edward, she was an ideal mentor to Catherine during her early working years. "This attitude must have made her the perfect royal wife to welcome and induct Kate into the royal family," said James.
Charles and William share a much closer relationship now than years before
When Prince William was in his younger years — especially while reeling from the death of his mother, Princess Diana — it was clear to many that his relationship with King Charles III was distant at best. However, amid personal drama and the falling out with his brother, Prince Harry, William is said to have grown increasingly close to Charles. Their newfound sense of respect was on display during Charles' 2023 coronation, and commenting on the matter for Femail (via the Daily Mail) was body language expert Carole Railton. Examining the moment when William pledged his allegiance to his father, Railton noted just how swept up Charles appeared — a far cry from his usual approach to fatherhood.
"When William was in front of him he looked emotional to me. He is blinking a lot, showing a bit of stress for sure ... He also appears tired and the previous deep breath gives notice that he is refreshing [himself] getting back in step. He sat on the edge of his seat, showing that he is [excited] about what is going on — even thrilled," Railton explained.
Examining William's kneeling in front of his father more closely, Railton noted that after he pledged his allegiance, "[William] then stood, touched the crown and kissed the king on the cheek. Charles was moved as he nodded to his son, and said 'amen.'"
Eugenie and Beatrice are very tight-knit with one another
Of all the royals, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice share a bond that is difficult to come by. The sisters are not only attached at the hip, but they've both experienced their fair share of royal drama and ostracization, no doubt forging their already-close bond. Of course, their mother, Sarah Ferguson, was more or less put on the royal outskirts when she got divorced from Prince Andrew. For his part, Prince Andrew is now the black sheep of the royal family given the disturbing allegations made against him and the settlement he ended up agreeing to against accuser Virginia Giuffre. Given their parents' own royal scandals, it makes sense that Eugenie and Beatrice are in each others' corners, and commenting on their close relationship — and the ways in which their mother has influenced their royal way of life — was body language expert Judi James for Express.
"Beatrice and Eugenie's lifestyles have been very typically town-based socialites, with work for charities and art galleries plus a love of attending the big London parties and events with their mother," James inferred, noting that Fergie steered them away from the country lifestyle, equestrian careers, and stuffy royal etiquette that many are known for. "Fergie has always been a hugely influential factor in her daughters' lives ... her two daughters seem to have shared her passions and tastes as well as her rather controversial 'townie' fashion sense."
Charles and Camilla have an incredibly close relationship
When King Charles III and Princess Diana were married, you could've fit an entire group of people in between them — they spent so much of their time so physically distant from one another, no doubt due to the heartache that dominated their marriage. On the other end of the spectrum is Charles' dynamic with Camilla, Queen Consort. The two have been involved since the 1970s and married since 2005, and while Charles and Diana couldn't get further away from one another, the king and Camilla have a shared dedication to each other that does not go unnoticed.
Commenting on their dynamic, body language expert Darren Stanton asserted to the New York Post that Charles relies on his wife for "strength and reassurance" during public events and often steps back in for her to "take the lead." Adding that they "look very comfortable and confident together," Stanton explained that the queen consort "has become his rock who he depends on in social settings. Camilla doesn't have to be joined at the hip."
Camilla has often been praised for her down-to-earth personality, and Stanton picked up on this while analyzing her close body language with Charles. "She looks comfortable in her posture and the way she is standing," he said. "She also isn't crossing her arms. It tells me that she is comfortable being on her own."
William has an equally close relationship with his eldest son and daughter
In the wake of Prince Harry's book, "Spare," quite a lot of attention has been paid to the heir and the spare mentality when it comes to royal siblings. Of course, the widely used phrase alludes to the heir to the throne — in this case Prince William — and the spare, or the backup plan — Prince Harry. Harry was quick to cast this dynamic in poor lighting amid his book, highlighting the differences in treatment between himself and his brother, being proven time and time again that William was inherently more valuable to the firm. While William didn't have much say in how he was treated as a child, adult William has clearly taken steps to avoid replicating the same behavior with his own children.
Commenting on William's dynamic with his two eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte — body language expert Judi James told Express that the heir to the throne is mindful to treat both kids with the same level of importance.
"William might have tended to keep a very careful eye on George, his eventual heir, who he mentors for the role and who he is increasingly being shown as someone to share the joys of sports like football with, but he has always been quite scrupulous in treating George and Charlotte as equals," James explained, clearly delineating between the two royal parenting tactics.
Charles and Zara have a warm uncle-niece relationship
King Charles III has battled the impression that he is a distant father and relative. His relationship with Prince William has warmed with time, while his dynamic with Prince Harry has only gotten more complex, making one of his warmest familial bonds that much more surprising. As it turns out, Charles shares a very close relationship with his niece, Zara Tindall, and their shared body language points to just how protective they are of one another despite their incredibly different personalities.
"If you were to place all the royals on some sliding scale of PDAs ... you'd see Charles close to one end ... Zara would sit firmly at the other end as the most spontaneous and gloriously-gregarious-looking royal adult," body language expert Judi James told Express. "Put the two together and you might expect Zara to tone her playfully affectionate rituals down with her uncle. But instead she seems intent on cutting through any formal stuff by instigating some very dominant-looking hugs that seem to both surprise and delight the [then] Prince."
James further pointed out that Zara does not conform to the lack of physical affection the royals are known for, and instead embraces her uncle in a way that is surprising and warm. "Charles is much more reserved in terms of his reciprocal signals but his wide grins and his close-quarters eye contact suggests he's a very doting uncle to his sister's consistently upbeat and fun-looking daughter," she concluded.
Catherine and Charlotte are two peas in a pod
It's safe to say that a mother-daughter duo will likely get along, but Princess Catherine's bond with Princess Charlotte is just adorable. The two have been attached from the very beginning, and as Charlotte has become more of a staple on the scene with age, royal watchers have noticed just how many of her mother's mannerisms she's picked up with time. From the way she flips her hair to her subtle facial cues, Charlotte is no doubt her mother's mini-me, and their dynamic was once again on display during Wimbledon 2023.
Joining her mother in the stands to watch the tennis match unfold, Charlotte mimicked Catherine's enthusiasm, her body language, and even her hand motions. Analyzing the scene, body language expert Judi James told The Mirror that the little princess was displaying in real-time just how close she is with her mom.
"Charlotte and Kate make a very compelling double act with high levels of subliminal mirroring. Their heads leant together in a non-verbal sign of synchronicity and as they watched the match they moved or sat in similar positions," James said. "And then there was the very sweet moment of affection between mother and daughter. As Charlotte looked at her mother Kate placed her fingers under her chin to tilt her head up gently, which was an affectionate gesture to show Charlotte had her full attention and support."