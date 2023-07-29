Body Language Reveals Which Royals Are Really Close

As much as members of the royal family try to keep a level-headed approach to just about everything, we know there are some royals who get along better with each other than with others. For instance, it doesn't take a royal expert to know that Prince Harry and Camilla, Queen Consort, do not see eye-to-eye. Not only did Camilla marry Harry's father within the guise and fallout of their affair and Princess Diana's death, but the Duke of Sussex opened up about his stepmother in his expository book, "Spare," and didn't hold anything back.

"I had complex feelings about gaining a step parent who, I believed, had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar," Harry wrote in his book (via Time), alluding to Camilla's efforts to rebrand herself in the wake of Diana's death. "In a funny way I even wanted Camilla to be happy. Maybe she'd be less dangerous if she was happy?"

Clearly, there is no love lost between these two, but some royals, surprisingly, do get along with one another. While many more recent royal relationships have had their fair share of drama, others have proven fruitful and even beneficial. While the royals typically keep a tight lip when it comes to sharing anything personal about themselves, their body language speaks volumes.