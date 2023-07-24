Why We're Worried About Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling seems to be going through a lot lately. The former "Beverly Hills: 90210" star has been making headlines for weeks, ever since her estranged husband Dean McDermott took to Instagram to announce that the two were splitting up, only to delete the post hours later. "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," the post read, according to Us Weekly. Shortly thereafter, a source said that a divorce wasn't actually happening. "They love each other and are not going to split," the unnamed source told Us Weekly.

Days later, there were reports that Spelling and her five kids were staying in a motel after an ongoing mold issue at the family's home (per Us Weekly). In a video shared by Page Six, Spelling was outside Target when paparazzi asked her about the motel stay, to which she responded, "Are you a parent? You know you would do whatever you can for your kids, right?"

Meanwhile, Spelling hasn't been active on social media with the exception of three joint Instagram posts uploaded with her pal Jennie Garth for QVC's Christmas in July sale. Spelling's last solo, non-work-related social media post was on June 16 — just a day before her husband claimed their marriage was over. Outside of that, Spelling reportedly hasn't really said much to anyone — some of her closest friends included.