Dean McDermott's Deleted Divorce Announcement Signals Split From Tori Spelling

After 17 years of marriage, Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling are calling it quits. The news broke thanks to a since-deleted Instagram post by McDermott.

On June 17, the celebrity chef shared a post with his followers that announced his imminent separation from Spelling. "It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways and start a new journey of our own," McDermott wrote on his Instagram (via Us Weekly). He closed his post with the following: "We ask that you all respect our privacy as we take this time to surround our family with love and work our way through this. Thank you all for your support and kindness."

The sentimental breakup post featured several photos of the couple spending time together over the years. McDermott seemed to have second thoughts about posting the announcement online because, just hours after it was posted, it was deleted without a trace.