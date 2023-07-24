Y&R's Doug Davidson Clears Out The Dressing Room He Called 'Home' For Four Decades

For several years, Doug Davidson's character Paul Williams was the longest-running character on "The Young and the Restless." Davidson originated the role in 1978 and continued as the character's only portrayer until his last appearance in November 2020. He was seemingly nowhere to be found between 2020 and 2023, but his character was occasionally referenced which implied he was still somewhere in Genoa City.

In April, Paul's wife, Christine Williams (Lauralee Bell), opened up to a close friend, Lauren Fenmore (Tracey Bregman), about the state of her and Paul's relationship. She revealed that she and Paul had separated, and he was no longer residing in the town. This officially marked the end of Davidson's tenure on the soap, and despite pleas for the veteran sudser star to return, it doesn't appear as if he will be back. Davidson recently took to social media with a statement about his status on "Y&R" which solidified the end of his run.

With Paul no longer in Genoa City, and the writers finally taking steps to give some semblance of an explanation for his glaring absence, something official needed to be said. After years of Paul's status being up in the air, Davidson revealed on Twitter that he made a trip to the studio to remove all of his belongings. The place Davidson brought Paul to life is now his former workplace, but he's leaving with a positive attitude and a strong sense of gratitude.