A Complete Timeline Of How Kody Brown's Marriages Fell Apart

As "Sister Wives" fans know all too well, the cracks in the Brown family's foundation were only exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. When the pandemic first hit, two of Janelle Brown's sons did not lock down right away. "I have Garrison, who works with construction crews and stuff here in town. I've got Gabriel, who is being careful associating with his friends, but I can't guarantee what that looks like yet," she said in the 6th episode of Season 15. Janelle figured it would be best that Kody Brown not visit their house, noting that they didn't want to expose the rest of the family to any possible health risks.

Kody was unhappy with Garrison Brown and Gabriel Brown's behavior during the pandemic, even going so far as to ask Janelle to kick them out of her home. This tension took a toll on Janelle and Kody's relationship; Janelle shared on the show that she told her husband to "f*** off" when he suggested neither she nor her sons were taking his concerns seriously. In addition, she went on to reveal that her sons were also feuding with their father because they believed Kody had a history of putting Robyn Brown and her children above the rest of the family. "They have for a long time perceived that Kody's focus, you know, his time, everything, was spent, the majority at Robyn's house, even when we lived in Vegas," she said at the time.