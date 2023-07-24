Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Neighbor Claims They Wouldn't Accept His Welcoming Gift

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved into their home in Montecito, California, they knew they'd be in good company — other Montecito residents include Oprah Winfrey, Rob Lowe, and Katy Perry. The couple's decision to move to the area is said to have been based on the fact that so many celebrities enjoy a quieter lifestyle there without the paparazzi at every turn. "Harry loves California, but they were both drawn to the smaller town of Santa Barbara, where they can integrate into the community while having some distance and privacy that is hard to come by in the Los Angeles area," a source told Vogue.

And while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been known to rub elbows with some of Hollywood's elite, there was one person who they reportedly had little interest in — their neighbor. When 88-year-old U.S. Navy veteran Frank McGinity found out that he had new neighbors, he wanted to do something special to welcome them by gifting them some films he made about the area and its rich history — but his good deed wasn't very appreciated. "Harry and Meghan live on old McCormick property and I went up to their gate with the films on a CD, but they weren't interested," McGinity wrote in the latest edition of his book, "Get Off Your Street: A Personal Travelogue," which was released in April (per Express).

McGinity revealed he was turned away by "the gate guy" and went on to say that he was "surprised" the duke and duchess moved to the neighborhood in the first place.