Meghan Markle's Work In Hollywood Reportedly Inspiring Sussexes To Move Closer To LA

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex was last seen on TV in the two-hour season 7 finale of "Suits" that first aired in April 2018. At least that was the last time that she was on TV playing someone else; she's since been in the Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," which was nominated for a Hollywood Critics Association TV Award, in which she and her husband Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex told the story of how they met and some of the challenges they faced within the royal family and those that came when they transitioned away from being working royals. A part of that transition included a move to California, specifically to live in a mansion in Montecito. It's a town just south of Santa Barbara where a number of celebrities have houses, including Oprah, Ellen DeGeneres, Ariana Grande, and Jennifer Aniston.

But the couple may be saying goodbye to their Montecito home for something closer to Los Angeles. They're apparently looking for a place in Malibu, west of LA, which could make it easier for them to do more work in film and TV production. And since Meghan recently signed with a new talent agency, expanding her career could happen a lot quicker if she's closer to the big players in the industry.