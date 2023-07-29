The Medical Condition Brooke Shields' Daughter Rowan Was Diagnosed With At A Young Age

Fans of iconic model and actress Brooke Shields are likely familiar with her two daughters, Rowan and Grier. While the Shields-Henchy family typically leads a somewhat private existence, Shields occasionally shares glimpses into their shared lives, such as when her daughter Rowan honored a famous moment from her past at prom.

Shields also provided one of these glimpses shortly after her oldest daughter was born, speaking about the medical conditions Rowan faced during infancy in interviews and her memoir. The oldest Henchy daughter was diagnosed with hip dysplasia as a newborn, which refers to issues with the hip joint. Additionally, she also suffered from jaundice, a yellowing of the skin that results from excess bilirubin in the blood and affects three in five babies.

Simultaneously, Shields was suffering from post-partum depression, an experience that she recounts in her 2005 memoir, "Down Came The Rain: My Journey Through Postnatal Depression." Here's a look back at Rowan's early struggles with hip dysplasia and everything her mother has said about the experience.