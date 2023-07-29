Meet Days Of Our Lives Star Eric Martsolf's Teenage Twins

"Days of Our Lives" viewers have watched Eric Martsolf play the legacy character Brady Black since taking over the role from Kyle Lowder in 2008. Martsolf, who previously wowed fans as Ethan Crane on the now-defunct soap opera "Passions," has become a huge favorite among fans. Over the years, Martsolf has brought life to Brady in a way that has entertained the audience, as well as keeping them on the edge of their seats with dangerous drama, heartbreaking moments, and epic love stories. Brady is also the father of two children, Tate and Rachel. In reality, Martsolf has quite a fairytale life himself, as he and his longtime love Lisa Kouchak and their twin boys, Chase Evan and Mason Alan.

Martsolf and Kouchak met when they were both cast in a performance of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per The Knot. Lisa worked as a dancer, and Martsolf played the role of the Pharaoh. The couple eventually began dating and the soap star popped the question at Christmas. Lisa and Eric Martsolf then married in October 2003, and in 2006, the couple took another huge step in their lives when they welcomed their two boys. According to People Magazine, the twins were born on April 7 and were given simple first names to pair with their unusual last name.