Emmeline Bale: Facts About Christian Bale's Gorgeous Model Daughter

Emmeline Bale might be known best as actor Christian Bale's daughter, but the 18-year-old is beginning to make a name for herself aside from having a famous Hollywood dad. Stunningly beautiful, perhaps it's not surprising that Emmeline is a runway model. However, she has also been getting into acting and began appearing in films in her late teens.

Emmeline's father, Christian, met her mom, Sandra (Sibi) Blazic while he was filming "Little Women" with Winona Ryder, as per People. Emmeline's mom, who goes by the nickname Sibi, has been a model, stunt driver, and makeup artist, and worked for Ryder as her personal assistant. In a case where timing is everything, this job as Ryder's assistant enabled her and Christian to meet. The couple eloped in Las Vegas in 2000.

Born in 2005, Emmeline is the duo's oldest child. Christian and Sibi later welcomed a son, Joseph, in 2014. Emmeline is now emerging into the spotlight on her own, and sharpening her acting and modeling skills.