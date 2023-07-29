Details About DAYS Star Deidre Hall's Years-Long Struggle With Infertility

"Days of Our Lives" fans have come to know Deidre Hall as Dr. Marlena Evans, the iconic soap opera character that has been in the spotlight for decades. During her run in Salem, Marlena has been part of some of the biggest storylines that the sudser has ever seen. The character has been kidnapped several times, become the object of villain Stefano DiMera's obsession, been possessed by the devil, was brainwashed to think she was a serial killer, and has been presumed dead on several occasions. However, she's also been a source of entertainment and inspiration to her loyal fans, especially when she shared her struggles with infertility.

On "Days of Our Lives," Hall plays the role of Marlena, the mother to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan), Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), and Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison). She's also a dedicated grandmother. However, in reality, Hall had to deal with many obstacles to build her family and eventually welcome her two children into the world. During this time, the actor was open about her journey and made headlines for helping to end the stigma surrounding nontraditional methods of becoming a mother. In fact, Hall was one of the very first celebrities to ever speak publicly about using a surrogate (via CSP). Since that time, others such as Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kelsey Grammer, Elton John, and more have all used the method to help build their families.