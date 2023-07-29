Erin Krakow Never Stopped Backing Fellow Hallmark Star Lori Loughlin

Erin Krakow has been a part of The Hallmark Channel's longest-running television series "When Calls the Heart" since its first season in 2014. The show has a formidable fanbase referred to as 'Hearties," whom Krakow credits for keeping "When Calls the Heart" on the air. She plays the lead character Elizabeth Thornton and told TV Insider that she is "so proud" to work on the show. She has also developed close friendships with her co-stars, including Lori Loughlin. This friendship is one that has lasted through thick and thin.

In 2020, Loughlin spent two months in prison, had to pay a $150,000 fine and complete 100 hours of community service due after the FBI discovered that she paid money to get her two daughters accepted into college. She paid $500,000 to Rick Singer, a man at the helm of a fake foundation to which parents sent money in exchange for their children to receive college admissions. Singer himself received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence in January 2023.

Despite the controversy, Krakow has never waivered in her support for Loughlin.