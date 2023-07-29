Kate Middleton's 5 Best Jackie Kennedy-Inspired Looks

Jackie Kennedy was undeniably a fashion icon, even before she became First Lady. And while her peak fashion influence may have been in the 1960s, many of her looks are considered timeless. You don't have to look beyond the royal family to see how Kennedy's style influence still echoes through the years. Her looks seem to have been a fashion guide for the current generation of royals with Kennedy inspiring fashion choices by both Meghan Markle and Catherine, Princess of Wales. As an American, it makes sense that Markle would emulate Kennedy; you can see her style in Markle's fondness of wearing sheath and boat neck dresses and in the pillbox hat she wore to the Commonwealth Day service in 2019.

But with Kate, born in England and set to be the next British queen, her Kennedy-inspired looks show the lasting legacy of the former First Lady's fashion choices across the ocean and through the years. Kate Middleton has had her fair share of fantastic fashion moments, but here are some of the best ones in which you can see her take the classic style of Kennedy into the 21st century.