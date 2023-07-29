Why Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge Ditched Life In LA

Alexandra Breckenridge has become one of the most recognizable faces on television thanks to her roles like Mel Monroe on "Virgin River" and Sophie Larson on "This Is Us." However, the actor has also starred in several other fan-favorite TV shows such as "The Walking Dead," "American Horror Story," "True Blood," "Life Unexpected," and "Dirt." She's also had small stints on "Dawson's Creek," "Charmed," "Freaks and Geeks," and "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," as well as roles in films such as "She's The Man," and "Big Fat Liar." With all of that Hollywood experience, some fans may be stunned to find out that Breckenridge actually doesn't live in Hollywood. In fact, she doesn't even live in California.

Much like her "Virgin River" character, Mel, Breckenridge has opted to get out of the big city in favor of a more quiet location, even though she keeps busy as an actor and likely has a lot of connections in Los Angeles. For Breckenridge, it seems that her decision to get out of California and ditch that Los Angeles lifestyle was all about her own peace of mind and what was best for her family, which includes two children, son Jack and daughter Billie, whom she shares with her husband, Casey Hooper.