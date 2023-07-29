Why Lisa Marie Presley Blamed Her Financial Troubles On Her Ex-Manager

When you think of the only child of an icon like Elvis Presley, the last thing you would expect is financial troubles. But that was the case for his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, and she claimed it was all because of her manager, Barry Siegel. In February 2018, Lisa Marie filed a $100 million lawsuit against Siegel alleging that he was responsible for causing her $100 million inheritance to dwindle to just $14,000 over 11 years. She claimed that her inheritance was mostly gone "through [Siegel's] reckless and negligent mismanagement and self-serving ambition," (via People). At the time, Presley supposedly bore a debt of around $16 million.

According to her court filings, in 2005, Siegel invested a large portion of Lisa Marie's inheritance in Core Entertainment, the holding company behind the hit TV show, "American Idol." Unfortunately, the company went bankrupt in 2016, and Lisa Marie asserted that the bad investment ultimately cost her $24.5 million. But according to the singer-songwriter, Siegel didn't make her aware of her bleak financial state, so she continued spending extravagantly.

Instead, Lisa Marie alleged that Siegel began liquidating her private assets to replenish the financial losses without her consent. She claimed that this was done behind her back for "his own best interests ahead of her in order to put himself in proximity to [the investor] and his celebrity circle." Presley believed Siegel bought a $9 million estate in England using the trust's money and gambled the entire thing as collateral if he couldn't pay up.