Jennifer Garner Insists Cheating Didn't Lead To Her Divorce From Ben Affleck

It seems like ex-spouses Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are both doing well these days; Affleck is married to Jennifer Lopez, and Garner reportedly is happy with her longtime beau John Miller. But it never hurts to reflect on where you came from, especially if you don't want history to repeat itself. For Garner and Affleck, that means their tumultuous marriage and heartbreaking divorce.

The pair officially filed for divorce in 2017, two years after announcing their split and over a decade after their low-key 2005 wedding. During that tough period of their lives, the headlines were rife with reasons for their divorce, one of the most popular being "Nannygate," in which Affleck was accused of cheating on the mother of his three kids with their nanny, Christine Ouzounian. Affleck's team has denied those accusations, but Garner divulged they are and are not true. It seems he did have a relationship with the nanny, but not while he and Garner were technically together.

She told Vanity Fair, "Let me just tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny. She had nothing to do with our decision to divorce. She was not a part of the equation." Still, Garner admits that it wasn't exactly the best decision for her ex to sleep with someone so closely connected to the family, stating, "Bad judgment? Yes. It's not great for your kids for [a nanny] to disappear from their lives. I have had to have conversations about the meaning of 'scandal.'"