Pamela Blair, All My Children Star, Dead At 73

"All My Children" star Pamela Blair, who had a long and successful career on both stage and screen, has died at the age of 73 after a long illness, reports Deadline. Blair passed away at her home in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday.

Blair first shot to stardom while originating the role of Valerie Clark in the Broadway hit "A Chorus Line," and her co-star in the show, Baayork Lee, announced the passing of her friend Blair in a social media post that read in part, "I am very sad to say my Sagittarian sister Pam Blair has gone to play with her [A Chorus Line] colleagues among the clouds." The two women shared a December 5th birthday, and as Lee recalled, the two friends "always wrote to one another no matter where we were on that day." The post went on to say, "You are free now Pammie so dance, dance, dance among the stars."