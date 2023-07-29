Hallmark's Luke MacFarlane Expected To Have A Very Different Hollywood Career

From romantic kisses under fake snowfall to falling in love on a Christmas tree farm, Luke MacFarlane is a Hallmark fan-favorite, especially around the holiday season. Still, the "Birthday Wish" star expected to have a very different Hollywood career. The actor graduated from Juilliard in 2003 with a B.F.A. in drama. Other alums of the prestigious program include Jessica Chastain, Adam Driver, and Viola Davis — although not a guaranteed path to fame, Juilliard certainly increases your odds. In 2005, MacFarlane landed a role in "Over There," a drama series documenting U.S. soldiers' lives in Iraq. "I really thought that was going to be the moment," he told The Hollywood Reporter. Unfortunately, the series was canceled after just one season, and the actor was left to reevaluate his future.

MacFarlane's next role changed his Hollywood trajectory. He appeared in approximately 100 episodes of ABC's "Brothers & Sisters," playing one of network TV's first openly gay characters. His role coincided with his own coming-out journey. "If I closed my eyes when I was 25 years old and imagined my future, I'd have said I'd be chasing a tank down the street in an Iraq war movie or something," MacFarlane explained. Now, he's redefining what masculinity means in Hollywood.