The Bold And The Beautiful Explainer: Thorne's Complicated Love Life

Thorne's first romantic endeavor was with Caroline Spencer (Joanna Johnson), his brother Ridge's (originated by Ronn Moss, now Thorsten Kaye) ex-fiancée. Caroline broke up with Ridge after she discovered he'd cheated on her, so Thorne took the opportunity to marry her instead. Ridge slept with a drunk Caroline and, after fighting with his brother, Thorne divorced Caroline.

He took an interest in Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes), and the two fell in love. Their relationship was not received well, since Macy and Thorne worked for opposing fashion enterprises. They married and divorced shortly after, and Thorne started dating Karen Spencer (Joanna Johnson). He got back together with Macy, but their rekindled romance didn't last long; Thorne left town on a trip with Brooke, although the two were not in a relationship at the time as Brooke was trying to break up Taylor (then Hunter Tylo) and Ridge.

Thorne dated Ivana Vanderveld (Monika Schnarre), a model at Forrester for a short time before reuniting with Macy. Ivana was jealous of their relationship and sent Macy threatening letters. Ivana was later killed with Thorne's letter opener, and suspicion swung towards him, but he was absolved when the real murderer was found. Thorne then fell in love with another of Ridge's exes; this time, it was Taylor. At the time, she was pregnant with Ridge's child, and Thorne wanted her to lie and tell everyone the baby was his. Taylor refused and revealed the paternity results to Ridge, and they reunited.