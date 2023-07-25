General Hospital's Spencer Family Storyline Honors Jackie Zeman's Legacy (But It Was All Coincidental)

Kelly's Diner has always been a hot spot in Port Charles on "General Hospital." Originally owned by Paddy Kelly (Frank Parker) and his wife Rose Kelly (Loanne Bishop) in 1980, Kelly's was right on the waterfront with rooms for rent above it. Paddy was killed when a mob war erupted, leaving Rose to run the place by herself. When she eventually left town, she sold the diner to Ruby Anderson (Norma Connolly), the aunt of Barbara Jean "Bobbie" Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman) and her brother Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary). When she first got to town, Bobbie tried to shed her past as a prostitute, becoming a nurse and eventually one of the pillars of the community.

When Connolly died in 1998, the show killed off Ruby explaining that she left the diner to Bobbie and Luke. In 2002, Bobbie's daughter, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright), discovered the existence of an old speakeasy from the 1920s under Kelly's. She turned it into a nightclub and ran it for a time. While Bobbie and Luke were the owners, they weren't quite so active in running Kelly's, leaving the day-to-day operation to various managers over the years. In the wake of Zeman's death on May 10, a new storyline is emerging in which Carly takes control of Kelly's. Most fans logically assumed that "GH" would write Bobbie's death into the show and Carly would inherit Kelly's, but that's not the case as the story was written before her passing.