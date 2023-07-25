Royal Expert Predicts When Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Will Call It Quits

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship has been scrutinized from the very beginning. However, just three years after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family and moved to California, rumors that their marriage is on the rocks have become abundant. "They're trying to figure out what hit them. Harry doesn't fit in Meghan's tacky Tinseltown world," an unnamed source told RadarOnline in mid-July. Shortly thereafter, another source told Page Six that the report wasn't true and said: "It's literally made up." But while the couple may be doing just fine now, another royal commentator doesn't think the two will last long-term.

During a segment on TalkTV, Kinsey Schofield predicted that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be together past another decade. "Are they splitting up? No. Everyone I talk to says they see it happening within 5-10 years," she explained. She said that she's talked to a few people and that the consensus is that the duke and duchess just don't have staying power. In those discussions that Schofield has been involved in, she revealed some pretty bold claims about Harry — and why it seems his wife won't be sticking around.