Hugh Jackman Had An Embarrassing Audition With Sandra Bullock For Miss Congeniality

Hugh Jackman is perhaps best known for his iconic portrayal of Wolverine in the "X-Men" franchise, but few people know that he actually auditioned for a movie role alongside Sandra Bullock before debuting as a Marvel superhero. Jackman hit the big screen as a claw-wielding mutant in 2000, but he actually tried out for the comedy movie "Miss Congeniality" before the action movie premiered.

As Jackman told Variety, he originally opted for the audition under the encouragement of his agent, who wanted him to land the role as a negotiation tool for another movie. Because of this, Jackman found it all the more embarrassing when he failed to keep up with Bullock during the audition and ultimately lost out on the part.

The role of FBI Agent Eric Matthews ended up going to Benjamin Bratt, who's known for roles on TV shows like "Law and Order" and "Stars." Though we're sure this rejection stung at the time, Jackman's floundered audition with Bullock sure makes for a fun anecdote now that he's an established, award-winning actor.