Meet Ella Lentini, The Actor Who Made Her General Hospital Debut Slapping Ava Jerome

On "General Hospital," mysterious characters with nefarious intentions abound in Port Charles. Newcomer Ella Lentini has joined the cast as the enigmatic Betty Rutherford, who works for the equally perplexing Mason Gatlin (Nathanyael Grey). Or she works with him for an unknown criminal organization — it's unclear who these people are and what their intentions might be. Lentini seems to have not just dipped her toes into the world of soap operas, she's dove in head first. The actor is multi-talented, having written, directed, and starred in several short films, including "Piece of Cake" (2016) and "Girl Gang" (2017), among others. She's also appeared on "9-1-1" and "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit," as well.

When Ava Jerome (Maura West) whacked Nikolas Cassadine (Adam Huss) over the head with a small statue, she believed she had killed him. With the help of her newest lover, Dr. Austin Gatlin-Holt (Roger Howarth), the two locked the body in one of the closets of her stables. But when the police came looking for Nik for other reasons, the body was gone! The two are unaware that Austin's cousin Mason has Nikolas and is keeping him alive on life support.

Now Lentini has her hands full, jumping into this dark and secretive sudser world.