What You Need To Know About Adam Huss, General Hospital's New Nikolas

"General Hospital" fans were stunned when it was revealed that actor Marcus Coloma was leaving the soap opera. Coloma first stepped into the role of Nikolas Cassadine in late 2019, a role that was originated by soap vet Tyler Christoper back in 1996. Over the past few years, fans grew to love Coloma's Nikolas. However, as the end of his contract neared, talks of some behind-the-scenes drama began to surface, including rumors that Coloma was fired and refused to film his final scenes (via Soaps In Depth).

In November 2022, Coloma was forced to take time away from the sudser when he contracted COVID-19. At the time, actor Adam Huss was cast to replace Coloma during his illness. Coloma later returned to the role and aired as Nikolas until January 26, 2023 (via Soaps). However, the actor left the role once more before finishing up his storyline.

"Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent COVID exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year," Coloma's rep told Deadline. Now, a familiar face will be stepping into the role of Nikolas as Huss will be playing the character yet again, and he seems up for the challenge.