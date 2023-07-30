TLC Stars Who Sued Their Costars

TLC is known for its eclectic choices in entertainment material and gains most of its notoriety from creating television shows based on unconventional or downright controversial subjects. The network presents a comprehensive portrayal of the reality television genre and tends to focus on shows which depict people's relationships with their health, non-traditional romance, unique families, alternative lifestyles, and atypical interests.

The network maintains its audience's attention by sharing stories of people living outside the bounds of societal norms, but they don't always paint a happy picture or preach a message of understanding and acceptance. The struggles of a non-normal life are often depicted on screen as stars brandish their hardships to the camera and production crews. It is the ever-present conflict that keeps viewers coming back for more.

Since drama keeps eyes on the screen, TLC often chooses stars and cast members with large or imposing personalities that spark intrigue, sympathy, anger, or admiration in their viewers. However, the presence of such characters also means that the potential for eruptions of temper tantrums and tears is nearly constant. Throughout the network's history, these stars have faced off in mental, emotional, and physical battles that take place on and off camera and sometimes get dragged into the world of litigation. Here are some examples of times when TLC celebs took it a step too far and were sued by their costars.