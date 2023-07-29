Sasha Obama Once Spent A Summer Vacation Serving Seafood

Sasha and Malia Obama's childhood was far from normal. They grew up in The White House, followed their father, President Barack Obama, on the campaign trail, and had family gatherings with the Bidens. That being said, certain aspects of their upbringing could still be called "traditional," at least to some extent. They got a family dog, Bo (although Secret Service followed them on all their walks) and Sasha even got a summer job serving seafood.

While the Obamas summered on Martha's Vineyard in 2016 — admittedly, the verb "summered" points to a pretty atypical experience in general — Sasha snagged a job at Nancy's Restaurant; she was 15. "She's been working downstairs at takeout," another server told The Boston Herald, adding, "We were wondering why there were six people helping this girl, but then we found out who it was." During Sasha's shifts, a team of security kept an eye on her. At the end of the day, the first daughter would bring them classic New England seafood and climb into a massive SUV with tinted windows. In the words of another employee, "She's been around for a few days . . . It's pretty random." Allegedly, Sasha went by her given name, Natasha, at work. According to The Herald, the first family were long-time patrons of Nancy's and even enjoyed a friendship with the owner.