What We Know About Hallmark's Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, And Lacey Chabert's Friendship

Hallmark has many iconic leading ladies, but, as the stars of their respective movies, they rarely get to collaborate on projects together. This is what makes "The Wedding Veil" franchise so unique, as it marks a major Hallmark collaboration between some of our favorite Hallmark actors, Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert.

If you're unfamiliar, "The Wedding Veil" is a made-for-TV movie series that first kicked off with a trilogy of titles, "The Wedding Veil," "The Wedding Veil Unveiled," and "The Wedding Veil Legacy," in 2022. Then, 2023 brought an additional trio of films, "The Wedding Veil Expectations," "The Wedding Veil Inspiration," and "The Wedding Veil Journey."

The interconnected storylines of each movie center around one of three long-time best friends and their tales of romance tied to a mysterious wedding veil. While friendship plays a key role in the stories on-screen, it also blossomed behind the scenes between the franchise stars. For fans of Hallmark, here's everything we know about the wholesome friendship between Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert.