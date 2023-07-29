What We Know About Hallmark's Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, And Lacey Chabert's Friendship
Hallmark has many iconic leading ladies, but, as the stars of their respective movies, they rarely get to collaborate on projects together. This is what makes "The Wedding Veil" franchise so unique, as it marks a major Hallmark collaboration between some of our favorite Hallmark actors, Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert.
If you're unfamiliar, "The Wedding Veil" is a made-for-TV movie series that first kicked off with a trilogy of titles, "The Wedding Veil," "The Wedding Veil Unveiled," and "The Wedding Veil Legacy," in 2022. Then, 2023 brought an additional trio of films, "The Wedding Veil Expectations," "The Wedding Veil Inspiration," and "The Wedding Veil Journey."
The interconnected storylines of each movie center around one of three long-time best friends and their tales of romance tied to a mysterious wedding veil. While friendship plays a key role in the stories on-screen, it also blossomed behind the scenes between the franchise stars. For fans of Hallmark, here's everything we know about the wholesome friendship between Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert.
Their friendship blossomed during The Wedding Veils trilogy
While Hallmark stars Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert knew each other through the network prior to filming "The Wedding Veils" franchise, it wasn't until the actors had the opportunity to work together that their friendship really began. "We've known each other through the business for many years," Chabert told People. "But now that we've had the chance to actually spend real time together, we're much closer."
Not only did their collaboration require them to work closely, with Sweeney sharing that their friendship blossomed similarly to their on-screen counterparts, but they also spent quality time with one another behind the scenes. As Reeser explained, "We all stayed in the same hotel [while filming]. Ali and I stayed across the hall from each other, and she literally came over to my room to borrow a cup of sugar."
In an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Chabert added that these hotel evenings would often turn into bonding experiences. "We'd finish work and be like, 'Do you wanna come work on some lines and have a glass of wine?' and that would turn into five hours later we'd be in our pajamas, just having girls' night."
The three women have bonded over shared experiences
Besides participating in this popular Hallmark movie series together, Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser, and Lacey Chabert found themselves connecting over their shared experiences as actors and working mothers. "We really bonded over trying to balance it all, working and being mothers, and it was also really unique to understand their process and see how much we have in common in the way we approach these movies," Chabert said to E! News.
With this bond, the trio of friends has found that they're able to support one another in a really meaningful way, with Sweeney telling Media Village, "There's such trust that we have with each other and confidence. We all have this lovely ebb and flow where we can support each other in the way we work and be there for each other."
While the second "The Wedding Veil" trilogy aired in January of 2023, we can't wait to see what other collaborations these leading Hallmark ladies have in store for the future.