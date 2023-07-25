John Stamos Wanted Off Full House At First (But Now He's Glad He Stayed On As Uncle Jesse)

John Stamos starred as Jesse Katsopolis on "Full House" from 1987 to 1995 and reprised the role in the sequel show "Fuller House." However, Stamos did not always love playing Uncle Jesse. He opened up on "Hot Ones," a show where celebrities eat spicy wings and answer interview questions.

In the interview, host Sean Evans asked what building blocks are required for a sitcom like "Full House" to work and become lasting. Stamos replied with, "'Full House' was — I hated that show." He laughed and added, "I mean, obviously I ended up loving it, but it was sort of pitched to me as 'Bosom Buddies' . . . [which had] a couple kids in the background."

Stamos explained how at the table read, he was confident after his stint on "General Hospital." However, the child actor who played Stephanie Tanner, Jodie Sweetin, cracked up the whole room with her line delivery. Stamos said, ". . . and people are dying laughing. I mean, screaming. I was like, 'What's happening here?' And I was slowly, as she was getting compliments . . . I'm like slinking down in my seat. They couldn't even hear my lines, they were laughing so hard at her!" Afterward, Stamos called his agent and asked to be taken off the show. He stuck with it, and as he was working on it realized how great "Full House" was. He continued and told Evans, " There was no central character on that show, I realized. The central character was love."