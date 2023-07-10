John Stamos Took Home Two Pieces Of The Full House Set (And He Still Has Them)

John Stamos has worked on many well-known projects over the years. The actor has appeared on shows such as "ER," "Entourage," "Thieves," "Step By Step," and more. He even appeared as Blackie Parrish on "General Hospital," and more. However, his best-known part has been playing the role of Uncle Jesse on the iconic family sitcom "Full House." Stamos loved the show so much that he even admitted to stealing some props from the set. Over the years, Stamos has shared his love for the show and his co-stars such as Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, as well as Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.

In 2022, when "Full House" celebrated its 35th anniversary, Stamos spoke about the show. "When it first came out, the reviews said it wouldn't last until Thanksgiving," Stamos told People. Of course, the show ran for eight seasons and became one of the most beloved shows of all time. It even spawned a sequel series titled "Fuller House," which included five seasons and streamed on Netflix.

"When it ended, it was time to move on. I was trying to keep my distance from it," Stamos said of the series. "And it just got bigger every year, bigger and bigger. I got to the point too where I'd done enough work that I felt I was able to do other things and prove myself as an actor. And so now I just absolutely love it. I just love it."