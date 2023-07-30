A Look At Days Of Our Lives Star Greg Vaughan's Life As A Single Dad

Greg Vaughan married model Touriya Haoud in 2006, and during their marriage, the couple welcomed three sons together — Jathan James, Cavan Thomas, and Landan Reid. The couple announced their divorce in 2014 after spending nine years together, revealing that their children were their top priority, per Us Weekly. The divorce left Vaughan with single-dad duties, which he takes seriously. The actor's family lives in Texas, which has him commuting for his work on "Days of Our Lives." However, he says it's all worth it.

Vaughan tells Soap Opera Digest, "It's a dream to be able to live where I choose to live and do what I love to do. It's the best of both worlds." He added about his living arrangement, "I provide the best for my boys with education, opportunities, sports... It's a very communal environment. It's a beautiful place. My children can walk or ride their razors and bicycles with friends. I'm setting them up more so for success in my eyes than failure, giving them the best of everything I can."

The actor went on to add that his mother, Barbara Vaughan, also lives with him after suffering from a stroke, which keeps him very busy. "I'm wearing 10 hats I like to do it myself, because I feel guilty that I spend extra money with travel. So I don't want to hire help, although I probably should," he added.