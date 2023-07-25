What To Know About Hallmark's New Movie, Aloha Heart

"Aloha Heart" is Hallmark's newest romantic comedy, and it promises to deliver beautiful scenery, dreamy leads, and of course, timeless "butterfly-tummy" feels that are perfect for popcorn movie nights with your closest gal pals.

The movie follows Sara, played by Hallmark star Taylor Cole. Sara is a conservationist on a very important mission. It's her first time being a maid of honor, and she's really feeling the pressure of making sure everything goes swimmingly for the bride-to-be. She and the rest of the bride's party are in Hawaii to help prep for the wedding, but the swaying palm trees and crystal blue water are doing little to relax Sara (she's a bit of a workaholic). To add to her worries, she finds herself lending a hand to the hotel's handsome manager, played by Kanoa Goo, who needs help keeping his family hotel, the Hale HoAloha Resort, afloat. With so much going on, audiences will have to tune in to see if Sara buckles under the pressure or finds the time to relax, enjoy herself, and even find romance during the beautiful island getaway.